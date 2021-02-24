Sen. Cortez Masto announces she is running for second term in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto announced on social media Wednesday morning that she will officially run for a second term.
She was the first Latina to serve in the U.S. Senate when she won her race in 2016.
In a video, Cortez Masto said she will always make Nevada families a top priority in the U.S. Senate. She said there is a lot to do, especially after the past year when Nevada saw thousands of people lose their jobs due to the pandemic.
Cortez Masto currently leads a subcommittee on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee that oversees the mining industry and public lands.