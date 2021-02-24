Sen. Cortez Masto announces she is running for second term in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto announced on social media Wednesday morning that she will officially run for a second term.

She was the first Latina to serve in the U.S. Senate when she won her race in 2016.

I’ve worked tirelessly in the Senate to protect the interests of working families and make sure Nevadans have an advocate in Washington – and I’m not done delivering for our state.



So today, I’m launching my re-election campaign! #NVSen pic.twitter.com/w7S4n6ZWSu — CatherineCortezMasto (@CatherineForNV) February 24, 2021

In a video, Cortez Masto said she will always make Nevada families a top priority in the U.S. Senate. She said there is a lot to do, especially after the past year when Nevada saw thousands of people lose their jobs due to the pandemic.

Cortez Masto currently leads a subcommittee on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee that oversees the mining industry and public lands.