LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada senator Catherine Cortez Masto was seen campaigning in Las Vegas on Friday.

She visited with teamsters and valet attendants to discuss her efforts to fight for Nevada’s working families and organized labor unions.

Her father was a teamster who started working as a valet attendant years ago.

Cortez Masto said she is leading the charge to fight for Nevada state workers.

“This is the backbone of our industry. These are the workers that make us look good here in Las Vegas when all of these millions of tourists come and we need to make sure we’ve got their backs,” she said.

Cortez Masto said she will continue her work to lower costs for Nevada families by pushing to bring down healthcare costs and hold oil companies responsible for gas prices.