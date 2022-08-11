Semi-truck overturns near Russell and US 95

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Highway Police are investigating an overturned semi-truck in Henderson.

It happened near US 95 and Russell Road southbound off-ramp on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Police are investigating whether the brakes on the semi-truck malfunctioned prior to the crash.

The truck driver was traveling southbound on the Russell Road off-ramp when the truck went through the intersection and down a rock embankment.

The truck driver was injured and taken to Sunrise Hospital.

No other injuries were reported, and impairment does not appear to be a factor, according to police.