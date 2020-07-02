Semi-truck hits pedestrian near Lake Mead Pkwy. and Boulder Hwy.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The eastbound lanes of Lake Mead Parkway near Boulder Highway are closed to traffic after a pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck.

According to Henderson police, the crash happened around 11:10 a.m. when a pedestrian stepped off a median into the roadway and the path of the truck which was headed eastbound.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Neither speed or impairment appear to be factors in crash, police said.

East bound Lake Mead could be closed for a few more hours while police investigate the crash. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.