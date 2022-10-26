LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A semi-truck flipped on the U.S. 95 southbound outside of Las Vegas just before 1:30 on Wednesday, drivers told 8 News Now.

RTC Southern Nevada reported a crash in the area near Cold Creek Road at 1:27 p.m. At approximately 3:30, Nevada State Police Highway Patrol reported that one-lane travel will before 4 p.m.

Drivers also said that traffic was being diverted off of the freeway and onto the dirt shoulder where it came to a standstill. Viewer photos and video showed the semi-truck flipped on its side.

As of 3:22 p.m., traffic was still stopped. It was unclear what caused the semi to flip over.

This is a developing story.