Semi truck driver dies following rollover crash on I-15 near Moapa

MOAPA, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a rollover crash on I-15 late Tuesday night.

It happened at about 11:45 p.m. north of Mile Marker 107, just south of Moapa, on I-15.

Officials say the semi left the roadway and went into the median. Then, the driver overcorrected and steered back into the roadway.

At that point, the semi flipped onto its side and continued to roll onto its top where it came to rest back in the median.

The driver — identified as 22-year-old Anllelo Vazquez Caballero from Las Vegas — was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is NHP – Southern Command’s 33rd fatal crash resulting in 40 fatalities for 2021.