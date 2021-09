LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Motorists heading from Pahrump to Las Vegas Wednesday morning will be delayed due to the southbound lanes of State Route 160 being closed following the rollover crash of a semi-truck.

The crash happened after the exit to Tecopa. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office says the northbound lanes remain open allowing traffic into Pahrump, but motorists making their way to Las Vegas will have to wait until the southbound lanes reopen.