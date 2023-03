UPDATE: One travel lane reopened along I-515/US95 NB at Auto Show just before 6 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A semi-truck crash caused a traffic delay along an interstate in Henderson on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, the crash blocked lanes on I-515 northbound near Auto Show Drive just after 4 p.m.

No injuries were reported by the Nevada State Police on Wednesday evening.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

No other details have been released.