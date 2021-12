LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Police are investigating a vehicle crash along US 95 and the 515 near Pecos.

The crash is causing major delays for motorists around the area.

According to the NSP, the crash resulted in property damage and involves a semi-truck. There is no word if there are any injuries involved.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.