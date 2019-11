LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the nation’s biggest automotive conventions is roaring into Las Vegas this week. SEMA is expected to bring in nearly 200,000 people to the valley.

The show will be at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 5-8.

Onsite attendee registration opens today at 8am. If you haven’t secured your credentials yet, head over to the Westgate and bring your qualifying materials. You can still get your badge before the Show opens on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/B6hITsm5M3 — SEMA Show (@SEMASHOW) November 3, 2019

Though SEMA is not open to the general public, there will be an event on Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. where anyone can check out the hot rods and other cars, including “The Lost Corvettes.” Those tickets start at $20.