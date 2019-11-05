SEMA revs up at the Convention Center, bringing nearly 200,000 people

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegans should expect a lot of congestion around the Convention Center this week, as two big auto conventions are in town. The SEMA, Specialty Equipment Market Association Show, and AAPEX, the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo are expected to both bring nearly 200,000 people form around the world.

They have everything from a Hot Wheels exhibit to new Segway bikes. These shows have the latest in the automotive industry.

New to the auto convention this year is the overlanding section. It will feature vehicles and products highlighting the growing travel lifestyle. The show will have customized vehicles with popped out tents, vehicles with portable kitchens and more.

The show is not open to the general public, but they will be holding an event on Friday, Nov. 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. for anybody to come check out the 1,500 featured vehicles throughout the Convention Center. Tickets for Friday night’s event start at $20.