LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Specialty Equipment Market Association known as SEMA returned to Las Vegas on Tuesday. The four-day event draws more than 160,000 to the valley from more than 140 countries.

The trade-only event, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, gives automotive specialty equipment manufacturers the opportunity to debut new products and network with industry buyers.

There were more than 2,200 companies showcasing their products this year and 70,000 buyers, along with 3,000 media from both trade and consumer outlets.

In terms of economic benefit to the valley, the convention generated about $256 million last year and is looking to do about the same this year according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The automotive specialty-equipment market grew to just over $50 billion in sales this year, according to SEMA.

Products shown at SEMA can often end up on consumer cars a few years down the road explained Tom Gattuso the Vice President of Events with SEMA.

“This is where the future happens and what we are seeing right now is electrification. We are also seeing alternative fuels and synthetic fuels that are really helping to propel cars forward,” he explained.

In addition to their annual convention, they’re hosting a weekend festival that is open to the public. The fitly named SEMA-Fest will take place on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Nov. 3 and 4 and includes musical acts like Imagine Dragons and Wiz Khalifa. They will also showcase the many things highlighted at the SEMA convention this year.

For more details, visit the SEMA show website.