LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s time to get in gear! One of the world’s biggest automotive trade shows opened in Las Vegas this week.

SEMA Show 2022 is expecting big crowds. Hundreds of attendees were making their way to the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday to check out the newest in automobile performance products.

The exhibit will open to the public on its final day which is Friday. It costs $100 for a ticket to walk the SEMA Show and then attend SEMA Ignited. Click here for more information.