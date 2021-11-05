‘SEMA Ignited’ party kicks off as automotive trade show wraps up, public can purchase tickets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is the fourth and final day of the 2021 SEMA Show, and there is so much happening.

The Top 12 builders from the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition will examine each other’s vehicles and vote on the ultimate winner.

While it was an industry-only trade show, the public is invited to enjoy “SEMA Ignited” Friday after 3 p.m. in the LVCC West Hall parking lot.

The annual after-party allows the general public to get a glimpse of the latest vehicles, automotive products, and experiences industry professionals have enjoyed the past few days at Las Vegas Convention Center.

SEMA Show highlights by Rocky Nash, 8NewsNow Live Producer

General admission for SEMA Ignited is $20. Children 12 and under are free. For more information visit their website.

Photo: Rocky Nash, 8 News Now Live Producer

BATTLE OF THE BUILDERS

The 2021 Battle of the Builders Top 12 finalists are:

HOT ROD

• Mike Fillion — 1956 Oldsmobile 98

• Mark Giambalvo — 1930 Ford Model A 2-Door Sedan

• Robert Matranga –1955 Chevrolet Bel Air

SPORT COMPACT/IMPORT

• Samantha Frazier — 1973 Nissan Datsun 240Z

• Eddie Pettus — 1961 Austin Healey Sprite

• Simo Veharanta — 1982 Porsche 911 RSR

TRUCK & OFF-ROAD

• Jeremy Miranda — 1959 Chevrolet Apache

• Kamaka Pocock — 1967 Chevrolet C10

• Bryan Thompson — 1934 Ford Pickup

YOUNG GUNS

• Dayton Jacobson — 2000 Chevrolet S10

• Chelsie Lesnoski — 1993 Mazda RX-7 FD

• Cole Marten — 1991 Nissan Skyline R32 GTR

Judging takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

DPS Automotive in Arlington Heights, Ill., won the second SEMA Professional Restylers Organization (PRO) Cup Challenge for its accessory package for the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas.https://t.co/HMCNZ8XYQU pic.twitter.com/Y220qC7wcC — SEMA Show (@SEMASHOW) November 5, 2021

SCHEDULE BELOW

• Nov. 5 (2:30-3 p.m.): SEMA Battle of the Builders Top 4 Finalists Announcement (North Hall, Booth #12475)

• Nov. 5 (3-10 p.m.): SEMA Ignited (West Hall Parking Lot)

• Nov. 5 (3:30-4 p.m.): SEMA Battle of the Builders Winner Announcement (Silver Drive)

The overall top builder will be announced at 3:30 p.m. on Silver Drive.

FINAL DAY MUST-SEE BOOTHS

• West Coast Customs Experience (Booth #71000, outside of West Hall): With a Dodge Charger and a Dodge Challenger featuring an exclusive WCC Edition widebody kit on display, the West Coast Customs Experience area will be filled with action all week long. Ryan Friedlinghaus will set up meet-and-greets with photo opportunities and autograph sessions, as celebrity guests stop by to entertain visitors each day.

• SCORE Baja 1000 Experience (Booth #12700, in North Hall): Over 50 display vehicles representing the best of SCORE, including the Big Oly Bronco, the Meyers Manx “Old Red,” and Ivan Stewart’s multi-championship Toyota.

• LaunchPad (Booth #22670, in Central Hall): View the top 15 competitors from this year’s SEMA LaunchPad, the automotive aftermarket’s No. 1 product-pitching competition. See the new innovative products from emerging entrepreneurs.

• New Products Showcase (Booth #31255, in Upper South Hall): Voted by Showgoers as the best place to see all the new products of the SEMA Show, the New Products Showcase includes thousands of products organized by market segment. Make this one of your first stops so that you can identify exhibitors to visit during the week.

SEMA IGNITED AFTER-PARTY

Immediately after the show wraps up, the official SEMA Show after-party “SEMA Ignited” will be held in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall Parking Lot. SEMA Show attendees get in for free.

The event will feature drifting demonstrations, music, entertainment, food, and hundreds of vehicles from the SEMA Show.

Vehicles from the 2021 SEMA Show begin parading out of the Convention Center showroom floor at 3 p.m. so show attendees and the general public can watch as more than 1,000 vehicles head towards the SEMA Ignited after-party.

THAT'S A WRAP: The "SEMA Ignited" after-party kicks off at 4 p.m. as the @SEMASHOW ends. The public can get tickets to enjoy a parade of hundreds of vehicles through the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall lot. Drifting, music, entertainment, food & more! #8NN #SEMA https://t.co/tviFQ9vdF7 — ROCKY | 🔴 Live Producer (@rockynashlive) November 5, 2021

The event ends at 10 p.m. in celebration of a fantastic week of innovation and automotive industry networking.