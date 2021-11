LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — SEMA 2021 begins tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Las Vegas Convention Center located at 3150 Paradise Road.

One of the world’s biggest car expos returns to las vegas this week, SEMA.

The SEMA automotive show features thousands of new car products, and the latest electric vehicles.

If you plan on attending the show, you must wear a face mask, however, vaccination is not required.