Selfie Wrld Museum now open at Town Square Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Selfie WRLD Las Vegas, opened its museum this past weekend in Town Square Las Vegas. They call it the “happiest place on earth” because their curated photo booths help you capture the perfect selfie.

Selfie WRLD Las Vegas offers over 20 photo booth area complete with a ring light and mobile phone mount for easy image framing. This is great if you are enjoying the experience alone, but they say it is also a family-friendly experience with group photo opportunities.

Selfie scenes include:

Vogue Booth

Fashion Jail

Milkshakes and Dreams and more…

Selfie Wrld signed a year lease so they aren’t going anywhere soon but be sure to visit soon because new themes will be introduced, and backgrounds change periodically for the holidays.

Ticket prices:

Free for children under 3-years old

$20 for those 3 to 13-years-old

$25 for those 13 and older

Selfie Wrld is located at 6671 Las Vegas Blvd, A-129 in Town Square near the Apple store and across from Town Square Concierge.

It is open from Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Selfie World recommends parking in the south garage for quick access to the venue.