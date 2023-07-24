LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The committee charged with guiding the 1 October memorial project is expected to deliberate and review the evaluation scores on the five final designs on Wednesday.

The 1 October Memorial Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas. Evaluation scores for each of the designs will be reviewed. The final recommendation is scheduled to be submitted to the County Commission on Sept. 5.

“We need to get it right,” Commissioner Jim Gibson said when the five finalists were unveiled on June 5.

The permanent memorial to the events of 1 October, when 58 people were killed on the Las Vegas Strip as they attended the Route 91 Harvest festival, will be built at Giles Street and Reno Avenue. In addition to remembering the victims — now 60 in total after two deaths were directly attributed to injuries from that night — the project “honors the survivors, first responders and many heroes who inspired the nation with their bravery, and celebrates the resiliency and compassion of our community,” according to the committee.

MGM Resorts International has donated two acres at the location.

Since the designs were unveiled, models showing each of the five designs have been on display at the Clark County Government Center Rotunda Gallery for the public to see and provide feedback.

The meeting can be viewed live on Clark County Television (CCTV) and online at www.youtube.com/user/ClarkCountyNV/live or the committee’s Facebook page @1OctoberMemorial. The agenda is posted on the committee’s website Committee’s website at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/1OctoberMemorial and includes information to participate remotely using WebEx.