LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Las Vegans are still in shock and reeling over the passing of entrepreneur and Las Vegas resident Tony Hsieh. Several local business owners spoke with 8 News Now Monday night about their experiences with Hsieh and all that he did for the city's downtown area.

However, one man took it a step further and created a petition on Change.Org. His mission is to rename part of 6th Street as Tony Hsieh way. The man, Johnny Moscow, a former Las Vegas local who now lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, heard about the news of Hsieh's passing and he said that is when he knew he had to do something.