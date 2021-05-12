Nevada CVS Pharmacy locations offering vaccine appointments for kids ages 12-15

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 05: A sign marks the location of a new CVS pharmacy May 5, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. CVS posted nearly a 25 percent rise in first quarter profit from a year ago, driven by an increase in generic drug sales and lower losses from theft. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the age group, CVS Pharmacy locations will be offering vaccine appointments for adolescents age 12-15.

The 78 participating locations across Nevada will begin administering the vaccine to this age group starting Thursday, May 13. For more information, or to make an appointment, CLICK HERE.

Patients are encouraged to make appointments online, but walk-ins are also accepted.

More than 5,600 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide will be administering the vaccine.