SEIU Local 1107 release statement regarding killing of George Floyd

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1107 Executive Director Grace Vergara-Mactal released the following statement in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota Police.

There is no economic justice without racial justice. There is not racial justice without economic justice. #BlackLivesMatter . pic.twitter.com/GHhMTvcGDa

The entire statement is below:

I want to start by saying I am heartbroken, I am tired, and I am exhausted from trying my hardest to make a difference, to create a more racially and economically just world that I can leave for my son, and our future generations.

By now, all of us have seen and heard the video of George Floyd’s cry “I can’t breathe” and “Momma, I love you” as he was the victim of a public lynching on a street corner in Minneapolis. The image of a white officer choking the life out of a Black man while fellow officers looked on is horrifying. We should not look away, we must use our collective voices to fight for real change.

Over the past weeks, we’ve seen the senseless killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, along with the racist attack against Christian Cooper. We’ve seen the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans that look like me or my son, fueled by politicians’ blaming immigrants for COVID-19. These injustices are part of our country’s painful legacy of slavery, racism, and the continued systematic racial and economic inequalities in our government, economy, and the institutions most important to our daily lives.

Awareness is not enough—it must lead to action.

Our union must not be silent.

Every one of us, regardless of the color of our skin, our country of origin, or the zip code we live in, deserves to know that the country we live in will uphold our basic human rights.

As a local labor union, we know that our strength comes from each other and collective action. I’ve seen this in our union here in Nevada: working people coming together across racial divisions to fight for a better future for all of our families and communities. Local 1107 embraces the philosophy that an injury to one is an injury to all.

That is why we must speak out.

Our families, teams, and members are counting on our leadership in these times and that leadership hinges on our ability to be clear and focused on what lies ahead. President Trump and other white supremacists are already using the grief over the killing of George Floyd and continued violence against Black people to fan the flames of hatred and division. Worse will come. At this moment, we must double our efforts to fight for racial justice, a commitment that we made as a union.

Our journey to become an anti-racist organization is critical to building a just society for working people of all races.

This will not be easy work. Many of our members and leaders within our union will be uncomfortable. However, through outreach, education, and empowerment our members will once again rise to the challenge.

Our union must not be exclusively about winning contracts or workplace improvements. We must partner with community organizations and allies to press for accountability and systemic changes across the criminal justice system, as well as living wage work, healthcare for all, the right to join together in a union, and the dignity and respect that we all deserve, no matter where we are from or the color of our skin. Otherwise, there will be no labor movement left.

All of us have an obligation to help carry the weight in leading the struggle for racial justice.

We can be heartbroken, but cannot be broken. We can be tired, but not for too long. We need to get up, pull all the might that we’ve got, and push. We must fight for a JUST WORLD.

Executive Director Grace Vergara-Mactal