See’s Candies to open new shop in northwest valley on March 26

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A sweet announcement for chocolate fans: A new See’s Candies is opening soon in the northwest valley!

The grand opening will be held on Friday, March 26. The new store is located off Durango Drive and Elkhorn Road, right between Smith’s and TJ Maxx in the Montecito Marketplace.

This store will replace the other location that recently closed in Centennial Hills.

See’s Candies will be offering a “grand opening week gift” with a $25+ purchase for those that shop in store from March 26 to April 2.

During the store’s first week, all in-store shoppers may also enter their email address for a chance to win a $25 See’s gift card. Customers who choose to use the company’s contactless pick-up option, Click, Pick, Go!, will also receive a grand opening gift with a purchase of $25 or more.