See’s Candies brings some sweetness to northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — See’s Candies is marking 100 years in business with a new store in the Las Vegas valley and it’s just in time for Easter.

The company chose the northwest for its fourth location because it saw a lot of growth occurring. This will be the 250th store for the chocolate maker founded in Los Angeles but now headquartered in San Francisco.

“Chocolate is essential and we’re the best,” said See’s Candies President and CEO Pat Egan. “Las Vegas is growing like crazy. I lived here for five years; you can just see it all around you.”

The newest location is at the Montecito Marketplace on North Durango Road, just south of U.S. 95.

“Because we’ve been in business for 100 years, we have a lot of the same recipes and a lot of the same pieces that we had when we started in business, so it’s not that easy to introduce a new piece and we’re doing 12 this year. This month it’s dark chocolate peanut butter eggs,” Egan said.

Around this time last year, See’s was halting production and shutting down stores amid the pandemic. It was the second ever closure for the company and the first since World War II.

‘We actually had stores closed all the way up until October of last year,” Egan said.

Despite those setbacks, business could not be sweeter for the company.

“We’ve had one of our best Januarys ever, one of our best Februarys ever, e-commerce continues to stay very high,” Egan said.

With Easter right around the corner, it’s opening at a great time. The store’s grand opening is Friday, March 26.