LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You see them on street corners showing their best dance moves while spinning a sign. This week, the best of the best sign spinners are in Las Vegas for a competition.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, at noon, dozens of sign spinners will compete for the chance to be crowned the best AArrow Sign Spinner in the world and win cash prizes including a $5,000 prize. The competition is free and open to the public and takes place at the Fremont Street Experience.

There will be sign spinners from 40+ U.S. cities including Las Vegas and 10 international cities. Four-time world champion Kadeem Johnson will also be there.