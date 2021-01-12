‘Seeds of Hope’ program seeks to help human trafficking victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is ranked 17th in the nation for being a possible destination for human trafficking.

The Salvation Army is hoping to change that with their “Seeds of Hope” program, which offers victims a different life.

The organization is also teaming up with the “Cupcake Girls,” a local organization that helps victims of the trade. It’s a crucial effort to kick off 2021 since January is “Human Trafficking Prevention Awareness” month.

“Who would have thought that COVID-19 would bring a good thing because having the Strip clubs closed have given women and men some time and space to see what life looks like moving forward,” said Erin Kauffman, the program coordinator for “Seeds of Hope.”

Kauffman says that anyone can be a victim, especially minors.

If you know someone that needs help, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.