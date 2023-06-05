LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County got one step closer to creating a lasting memorial for 1 October at the site of the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Five designs were unveiled on June 5 by five different design teams.

Now it’s time for the public to weigh in. You can see the designs in person at the Clark County Government Center Rotunda Gallery during normal business hours.

On June 14, each design team will host a presentation about their design proposals. The next day, on June 15, a community survey will go out to get the public’s feedback and help determine which design should be the memorial.

The Chair of the Clark County Commission said the wait was worth it.

“We have friends and loved ones who are around us and are suffering yet. All of that is sobering and all of that is what makes this moment so important, and we need to get it right,” Chairman Jim Gibson of the Clark County Commission said.

“People had designs within three days and I can tell you none of them compare to what we see here today. The detail of what was important to folks I think really came out and help people heal along the way,” County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick of District B explained.

In 2019 the Clark County Commission appointed the 1 October Memorial Committee which will recommend a final memorial design to the Commission by September 5. The recommended design will be on display for the 6th anniversary of the tragedy.

The budget and timeline for construction won’t be set until a final design has been chosen by the 1 October Memorial Committee. You can find more information here.

1 October was a mass shooting that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on October 1, 2017. Fifty-eight people were initially killed with two more later on. Hundreds of people were wounded. It remains the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.