LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students at Sedway Middle School are honoring a student who passed away police say the students death could be linked to pills possibly laced with fentanyl.

Police recovered the pills on school property. Police told 8 News Now they found “about a handful” of pills. The 15-year-old student who died was one of 5 students who took the pills. Clark County School District police brought in North Las Vegas police to head up the investigation.

When students were dismissed at Sedway Middle School on Monday afternoon several students walked out of school wearing all black in honor of their friend. His closest friends wore shirts with his name and picture.

His best friend, Alex Sondovo, said it was not like his character to take pills, which is why his death comes as a shock. “(He) was never into that stuff. I think he got peer pressured into doing it and I think thats what made him take it,” Sondovo told 8 News Now. “Last time I saw him was when the bell rang and I said, ‘peace out, see you tomorrow.'”

North Las Vegas police have not confirmed if the pills were orignally brought to school by a student, but did confirm school police found the pills on school property. Police also added that whoever gave the pills to the affected students, they could face charges of possession and dealing.

The four students who also reacted to the pills are expected to be OK.