LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At least one person has died in a Monday morning crash in northwest Las Vegas, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said.

The incident was reported around 6:51 a.m. Monday morning. The crash appeared to be between a motorcycle and a sedan at Rancho Drive and Coran Lane in northwest Las Vegas, LVMPD officials said.

As of 7:40 a.m., Rancho Drive was closed in both directions, police said, and authorities asked commuters to avoid the area.

Police have not yet released any information on specific injuries, or how many people were involved in the crash. It is unknown how long the road will be closed.

