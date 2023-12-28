LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 400,000 revelers are expected to ring in the new year between the Las Vegas Strip and downtown.

Switch will once again serve as command operations to make communication among all law enforcement seamless.

Metro Undersheriff Andy Walsh says help from the National Guard and the private sector will be used to make sure this event is a safe one.

“When we all think about recent events and the tragedy that occurred at UNLV, it’s a reminder that it doesn’t take a lot of sophistication or coordination or complex preparation to wreak havoc on our community. It’s also a stark reminder for how important it is for us to be prepared as first responder community,” Walsh said.

Among the restrictions:

Glass and metal containers, coolers, strollers and any bags larger than 12 x 12 x 6 inches are prohibited on the Strip and downtown, per county and city ordinances. This includes backpacks, purses and luggage. These restrictions begin at 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve and end at 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

I-15 off-ramps at Flamingo in both directions will be shut down at 5:30 p.m. Road closures

on Las Vegas Boulevard from Spring Mountain Road to Tropicana Avenue will begin at

4:30 p.m. The Strip will be completely shut down to all vehicle traffic by 8 p.m.

on Las Vegas Boulevard from Spring Mountain Road to Tropicana Avenue will begin at 4:30 p.m. The Strip will be completely shut down to all vehicle traffic by 8 p.m. There will be a curfew in place prohibiting minors under 18 without a parent on the Strip

and Downtown.

A resounding message from Commissioner Michael Naft: Don’t drink and drive.

“There is absolutely no excuse to see what we have seen in this community recently over the Christmas holiday,” Naft said. “In just 12 short hours, five fatalities, and four crashes. This community can not tolerate that. “

Las Vegas city leaders and medical personnel are urging the community to do its part, and designate a driver.

Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone adds, ” I can personally attest to what Commissioner Naft spoke so much about. Be careful going home. That is where we do have the tragedies occur. I have been on many of those personally where some families, New Year’s is completely destroyed due to selfish acts of an impaired driver. Certainly, we’ve experienced that recently with the loss of our two heroes in the highway patrol.”