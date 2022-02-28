LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An early Saturday morning shooting at a hookah lounge in the central valley left one man dead and 13 people hurt.

David, a security guard at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge, was not there at the time of the shooting, but said he’s reached out to the owner with concerns before.

“I’m not surprised at all that this happened,” said David. “I’ve been trying to talk to the owner about getting some real security guards and not just his friends,” he added.

David said the lack of qualified security guards made the establishment an easy target for something like this to happen.

“I was the only dependable security guard there,” he explained. “Everyone else either wasn’t a security officer or was a convicted felon, or they just wanted to play the part as a security officer.”

David shared that basic security measures, such as pat-downs and using a metal detector wand, did not take place.

Some people who work nearby said that while this shooting is tragic, it’s nothing new for the area.

“It comes with the neighborhood because obviously this isn’t the best part of the city,” said Michael Eiring.

Meanwhile, others who have been around for years said otherwise.

“I’m not so sure it’s the area itself, as I feel this particular incident was caused from the people it brought in,” said Martin Howard, owner of nearby store American Costumes.

8 News Now briefly spoke on the phone to the owner of the hookah lounge, who responded with no comment, and said that he is letting the police handle it.

As for the victim, 33-year-old Demetrius Beard, David said he believes that Beard was an employee of the lounge.