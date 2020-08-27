Security guard arrested following deadly shooting at convenience store

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A security guard is facing a murder charge after a convenience store customer was shot and killed Wednesday night in northeast Las Vegas.

The shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. in front of a 7-Eleven store on Craig Road near Las Vegas Boulevard, near Nellis AFB.

According to Metro Police, Kegia Mitchell, 36, was hired to check customers into the store and limit the number of people entering at one time. Kegia denied entrance to a man and his wife, while letting others enter the store.

The man, in his 50s, went ahead and entered the store which caused Mitchell to begin struggling with him and draw her gun. As the man began backing away Mitchell shot him, police said. The man died at the scene.

Mitchell was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center where she was booked for Open Murder.

The name of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.