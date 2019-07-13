Security cameras, evidence led police to arrest man in roommate’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When police arrived to talk to Joshua Martinez on July 6, he had a swollen lip.

His roommate was two miles away, dead on the floor of a burned-out Ford Ranger.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives had to piece together the story in between.

An arrest report released by police Friday indicates an argument led to a fight, and three gunshots. A neighbor remembered the shots, and knew they weren’t fireworks.

Martinez, 29, was arrested on a murder charge within hours after evidence from several security cameras and physical evidence from the house led to questions about his account of the night’s events.

A bullet in the hallway, blood in the driveway and a piece of carpet that was changed led detectives to the conclusion that the roommate had been killed in the house in the 4900 block of East Hildago Way.

Police said Martinez had red fibers on him, matching a piece of carpet that had been put in place near an area where blood had been cleaned up.

The roommate, whose identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, was then taken to the location where the vehicle burned, in the 3300 block of Greenwood Springs Dr., which is near where East Desert Inn Road crosses over the Las Vegas Wash.

Martinez told detectives a security camera at the house was not working, but the property owner said it was. That camera and others tracked Martinez’s movements in the early morning hours.