LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Segments of state highways in Nevada have recently been dedicated to first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty on state roadways.

As part of a new Nevada Department of Transportation program, memorial signs have been installed in each direction of state highways, naming sections of highways in honor of the fallen officers.

Interstate 15 near West Sahara Avenue has been dedicated to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah David May, who died by “vehicular assault” in July 2021.

North of Ely, U.S. 93 near the U.S. Alternate junction is dedicated to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Benjamin Michael Jenkins, who died by gunshot in March 2020.

Interstate 80 approximately twenty miles east of Fernley, directly east of exit 65 Nightingale interchange is dedicated to Bureau of Indian Affairs Captain Jack Lee Spencer, Sr. who died in a crash in September 1998.

Approximately one mile east of Lovelock, I-80, near where I-80 crosses over the Humboldt River, is dedicated to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Carlos J. Borland who died by gunfire in December 1993.

I-80 approximately ten miles west of Elko, directly west of exit 292 Hunter interchange, is dedicated to Bureau of Indian Affairs Officer Creighton Travis Spencer who died in a vehicle crash in March 2001.

The signs for Jack Lee Spender, Sr., and Creighton Travis Spencer mark the first time that a Native American officer has been honored on Nevada’s state roadway network.

“Keeping the Spencer name a visible part of our communities is an appropriate tribute to this

family whose loved ones gave their own lives to protect ours,” Nevada Indian Commission

Director Stacey Montooth explained.