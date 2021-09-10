Section of Desert Inn Road closed next week as crews work on bridge project

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Desert Inn Road will be closed between Sandhill Road and Boulder Highway next week as crews work on the U.S. Highway 95/I-515 bridge.

Crews will be working to rebuild a portion of the bridge that was demolished in August, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The section of Desert Inn will close at 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, and it is scheduled to reopen on Friday, Sept. 17, at 5 a.m.

Pedestrians and motorists will not be allowed to use the road.

The project will also cause lane restrictions on southbound I-515. Starting on Monday night at 7 p.m., the highway will be reduced to two lanes between Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road. At 9 p.m., it will go down to a single lane. All lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. The lane restrictions are scheduled Monday night through Thursday night.

Also, the Boulder Highway onramp to southbound I-515 will close from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday night, reopening Friday morning.

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

The demolition and reconstruction of the Desert Inn bridge is part of NDOT’s $40 million I-515 viaduct rehabilitation project in downtown Las Vegas.

Motorists should use caution in work zones and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com or call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505. If you would like to receive project alerts, text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168.