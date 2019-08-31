Secretary of State issues cease and desist in connection with sports betting

FILE – In this March 15, 2018, file photo, a board displays odds for different bets on the NCAA college basketball tournament at the Westgate Superbook sports book, in Las Vegas. Proponents of legal sports gambling often point to Nevada as a model for effective monitoring. Sports betting has been legal in Las Vegas in […]

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Secretary of State has announced a cease and desist order Friday on Thomas Becker and three betting entities. Those include: Wellington Sports Club, LLC, Einstein Sports Advisory, Ltd., and Welscorp, Inc. in Clark County.

The order was based on a complaint filed against Becker and those entities alleging that they used deceptive practices in the sale of securities and sold unregistered securities without being licensed.

The complaint alleges that Becker and entities sold investment contracts promising high returns based on an entity wagering strategy.

Anyone who has invested funds with Becker, Wellington Sports Club, LLC, Einstein Sports Advisory, Ltd., and Welscorp, Inc is encouraged to call the Secretary of State’s Securities Division at (702) 486-2440.