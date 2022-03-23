LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Thai restaurant in the northwest valley will be permitted to reopen following an investigation that followed strange illnesses involving more than 30 people last month.

The Southern Nevada Health District released a statement Wednesday specifying conditions for the reopening of the Secret of Siam restaurant:

“The Southern Nevada Health District is continuing its investigation and review of information regarding Secret of Siam. With the LVMPD criminal investigation completed and a review by the appropriate business licensing agency completed, the Health District is allowing the restaurant to reopen with several conditions, including discarding food product, additional inspections and ongoing follow-up with the Health District’s Food Operations program. The Health District will provide an update when it is able.”

Metro police released a statement Tuesday saying no criminal intent was found in their investigation of the incident.

The restaurant is near Anne Road and Centennial Center Boulevard.

In a news release that followed the reported illnesses, SNHD said the customer’s “symptoms included increased heart rate, blurry vision, hallucinations, disorientation or confusion, dizziness or vertigo, loss of consciousness, dry mouth, and numbness and tingling in extremities within hours of consuming food or drink from Secret of Siam.”

Metro’s update on Wednesday said the case was closed and “the contamination came from tainted ingredients purchased through a third party.”