LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Secret of Siam Thai restaurant in Centennial Hills reopened Wednesday after it was shut down following reports of several customers becoming ill after eating there.

More than 30 customers reported becoming sick between Jan. 25 and Feb. 14 after eating at the restaurant. The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) then ordered the eatery to close in February.

Investigation showed the customers who became ill tested positive for THC and cannabinoids due to a curry powder that was sold from from a third party. According to documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team, on Feb. 17, detectives learned “a plastic tub containing an orange solid substance with red and white substances throughout” tested positive for THC.

“We try to be strict on everything, but the things that happened, we were also confused, we don’t know what happened but we tried so hard hard to check it out,” new employee Weera Buonanno said.

Buonanno told 8 News Now the owners brought her in to oversee the future of the restaurant, and that she has talked to every staff member and will keep an extra eye on operations to make sure that the incident doesn’t repeat itself.

Because there was no criminal intent in the incident, Metro police closed their investigation of the restaurant. SNHD’s investigation is still ongoing, but it allowed the restaurant to reopen as long as they follow several specific protocols.

The restaurant is located near Anne Road and Centennial Center Boulevard.