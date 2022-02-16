Large police presence seen at Secret of Siam Thai restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police showed up in force to a Thai restaurant in the northwest valley Wednesday afternoon. Police focused their attention on the Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine restaurant on Centennial Center Blvd.

Police were seen carrying out items in brown paper bags. This comes after claims were made on the Nextdoor social media site. People who ate food from the restaurant over the weekend claimed the food was laced with THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

Photo: KLAS

Photo: KLAS

Photo: KLAS

Metro police have not given any official statement as to the nature of the investigation.

By 8 p.m. Wednesday two police cars were still at the restaurant and police tape remained blocking the front doors.