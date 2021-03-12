Secret location adds to intrigue of immersive Van Gogh exhibit set for July

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An art display coming to Las Vegas this summer will put you right in the middle of Van Gogh’s masterpieces.

The exhibit opens July 1, and lasts an hour, with people admitted on a timed entry.

The location is a secret — part of the intrigue surrounding the project.

Corey Ross, one of the producers involved in the immersive exhibit, said the venue for each exhibit brings something unique. In Toronto, it was the former printing facility for the Toronto Star newspaper. In Chicago, it was at an old German community center. In San Francisco, it was at the Filmore nightclub.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 13 at vangoghvegas.com.

Ross describes how the exhibit works.

“It’s absolutely fascinating. This show kind of sits at the crossroads of filmmaking, art exhibiting and experiential shows where you walk through, and you have an experience like ‘Sleep No More’ in New York.”

The exhibit features a curated selection of images from Van Gogh’s works, including “Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” “The Potato Eaters” and “The Bedroom.”

Paintings will be presented the way the artist first saw the scenes, based on an active life and moving landscapes turned into sharp, yet sweeping brush strokes.

“So you come into the room, and every surface, all the architecture of the room, is video-mapped. We’re projecting — massive projections — we have 500,000 cubic feet of projection in the show,” Ross said.

“Every surface is projected. The architecture is completely transformed by the art. Then it’s animated. So one piece becomes another. Sunflowers sway in the wind, clouds go by overhead, the stars twinkle,” he said.

Ross said the music is an important part of the production.

“If you’ve seen ‘Emily in Paris, Episode 5’ — a lot of Americans have seen that on Netflix — that episode happens inside one of these in Paris.”