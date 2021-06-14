Second wildfire burning off State Route 160 between Las Vegas, Pahrump

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A second wildfire is burning off State Route 160 — the highway between Las Vegas and Pahrump — this one is the Cottonwood Valley fire.

The fire was discovered just after 11 a.m., according to the Nevada Wildfire Information Map. The fire is just south of the turnoff for Cottonwood Pass Road, about five miles southwest of Las Vegas.

Cottonwood Valley fire (Photo credit: Cody Christensen)

The fire is small and has only consumed about one-tenth of an acre. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is the second fire burning in the area. The Sandy Valley fire is about 10 miles southwest of Las Vegas along State Route 160 and it has consumed around 1,380 acres. That fire is now 90% contained. It was started by target shooting.