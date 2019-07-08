Second West Nile case reported in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman has contracted the West Nile virus, the second case reported this year by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The woman, who is under the age of 50, has the more serious neuroinvasive form of the illness and has been hospitalized, according to a health district news release. The hospital was not specified.

The first case this year was reported in April. That victim, a woman over 50, has since recovered. That case also involved the more serious form of the illness.

No cases were reported in Southern Nevada in 2018.

“With a second case of West Nile virus, it is important to remind everyone that this is a preventable disease,” said Dr. Joe Iser, Chief Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “By taking some simple steps, you can protect yourself from mosquito bites at home and when you are traveling this summer. It’s also important to eliminate mosquito breeding around your home to protect yourself and your family.”

West Nile virus is spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes that have acquired the virus by feeding on infected birds, the district said.

The illness is not spread person to person. Many people with the virus will have no symptoms or very mild symptoms of illness. Mild symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach, and back.

In some cases, the virus can cause severe illness and even death.