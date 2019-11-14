Second victim identified in deadly DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials have released the identity of the second victim in a deadly DUI crash from Saturday. Officials say 49-year-old Alfonso Bueno-Toxqui was killed, along with 45-year-old Norma Ortiz, when 24-year-old Aaron Kruse slammed into the back of the Toyota they were in.

The crash happened at Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road on November 9. Officials say Bueno-Toxqui and Ortiz were killed when the car they were in caught fire following the crash.

According to the arrest report, Ortiz was driving at a high rate of speed and had been drinking prior to the crash. He faces charges for second-degree murder and DUI. He could face up to life in prison.

