Second suspect arrested in connection to October Henderson homicide case

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police say they have arrested a second suspect in connection to a homicide case that happened in October 2019. According to officials, Angell Cordero Fernandez, 25, and Michael Jerome Mosley Jr., 27, shot and killed 40-year-old Ronnie Craven.

Victim, Ronnie Craven. Courtesy: Craven’s family

The Oct. 13 shooting happened at a residence near Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

Fernandez was arrested on Nov. 5, 2019 and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon.

Mosley was arrested on Jan. 15th, 2020 and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon, one count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and one count of Burglary While Possessing a Handgun, as well as other charges.

Michael Jerome Mosley Jr. / Courtesy: Henderson Police

Angell Cordero Fernandez / Courtesy: Henderson Police

Another victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released.

The Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) assisted with Mosley’s arrest. CAT is a Federal Bureau of Investigation led, multi-jurisdictional fugitive task force. It is made up of the FBI, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, and the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Henderson Police say this is still an open investigation.