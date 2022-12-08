LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 30-year-old woman is the second suspect in a murder case involving a dismembered man found in a barrel more than two weeks ago.

Angelica Hudson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon following her arrest on Dec. 7.

Angelica Hudson is facing a murder charge. (Credit: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrested Ryan Bentley, 43, on Nov. 29. He is also facing a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Ryan Bentley is facing a murder charge. (Credit: LVMPD)

The body parts in the barrel were identified as 39-year-old Rene Olsmos Enriquez Jr. According to investigators, it’s believed Enriquez was killed at a home near Washington Avenue and Jones Boulevard in late October.

Following Bentley’s arrest, police said they believed a second person was involved in helping Bentley dismember Enriquez’s body and then hide the remains in a 55-gallon barrel, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported.

The barrel was discovered on Nov. 29 near Quail Avenue and Palm Street in southeast Las Vegas. A public works contractor opened it and found the remains.

Bentley, who remains in Clark County Detention Center, is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Dec. 19.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or going to this link.