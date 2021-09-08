Second shooting victim ID’d as NLV police continue investigation

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was shot in the back and died on Monday night in the area near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive has been identified as Jorge Godoy-Lua, 43.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office released the identification on Wednesday as North Las Vegas police continued to investigate three separate homicides on Monday night.

Police were called to the area on Civic Center Drive just north of Cheyenne Avenue just before 8 p.m.

Officers found Godoy-Lua suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

Police were already investigating after a man was found at about 7:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the neck near Lake Mead Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard North. That man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

A third homicide investigation began a few blocks away on Mary Dee Avenue and Cheyenne Avenue around 9:00 p.m. Monday night.

North Las Vegas police have not said whether the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111.