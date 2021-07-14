Second prize announcement for ‘Vax Nevada Days’ will be at Lake Tahoe

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The second announcement of “Vax Nevada Days” winners will be at Lake Tahoe at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 15.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will be at the event, along with representatives from Immunize Nevada.

The event will be at Sand Harbor – Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park.

Prize winners will also be on hand. Under the rules of the drawing, prize winners must confirm their identity, eligibility and acceptance of prizes before they receive a prize. Winners of larger cash prizes and tuition prizes are contacted in advance of each announcement, buyt do not know the specific prize they have won until the announcement date.

The event will be streamed live on our website.

Vax Nevada Days, a public health initiative launched last month, will award $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process. Announcements will be made every Thursday from July 8 through August 26, when the grand prize winner of $1 million will be announced.

For more information about Vax Nevada Days, visit: https://www.vaxnevadadays.org/