LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fatal crash on March 9 has claimed another life. A 74-year-old man has died from injuries he received in the crash.

The crash happened on a Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Katie Avenue and involved Hyundai Sonata and Chevrolet Cruz.

Connie Sheets, 74, a passenger in the Hyundai, was killed in the crash. The 74-year-old man who died was the driver. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

According to Metro police, 20-year-old Dillon Dewyer was driving a Chevrolet Cruz at a high rate of speed south on Jones when he struck the Hyundai traveling north which was making a left turn at the intersection of Katie.

The collision is still under investigation.

This is the 38th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas Metropolitan’s jurisdiction since the beginning of 2022.