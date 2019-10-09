Second set of performances of Cirque du Soleil’s ‘O’ at Bellagio fountains canceled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The second set of performances of Cirque du Soleil’s “O” at the Bellagio Fountains has been canceled. They were set to go on Saturday and Sunday. A reason for the cancelation was not provided.

The announcement comes just two weeks after the first set of performances was canceled in September due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“We thank all of the guests who recently helped celebrate our 10,000th performance and look forward to entertaining even more as “O” transitions to seven nights a week in 2020,” the email said. “Thank you in advance for understanding.”

“O” celebrated a special milestone — 10,000 shows. The water-themed stage production opened in October 1998.

This would have been the cast members’ first time ever performing at the Bellagio’s famed fountains. The show has more than 80 acrobats who perform amazing acts in the award-winning production.

The show is in its 21st year and will transition to seven nights a week in 2020.

“Eau” or “O” is the French word for water.