LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was standing on a sidewalk and struck by a suspected impaired driver over the weekend has died, North Las Vegas police said. The woman, who was standing next to him, died at the scene on Sunday.

Police said 21-year-old Fernando Jose Reyes is facing numerous charges for driving under the influence of marijuana, causing two crashes, and hitting and killing two pedestrians.

The first crash happened on Sunday afternoon at Aliante Parkway and the 215 overpass. Police said Reyes who was driving a Suzuki XL7 backed into a Ford Fusion and then sped away from the scene.

As Reyes was traveling southbound on Aliante near Nature Park, police said he ran a red light and struck a Prius which caused his Suzuki to go out of control and strike two pedestrians on the sidewalk. A woman died after arriving at the hospital and the man, who was being treated for critical injuries, died after being hospitalized.

Reyes attempted to flee the scene on foot but was stopped by witnesses. North Las Vegas police said they were thankful for the “brave citizens” who stopped Reyes.

Reyes made his initial court appearance Tuesday morning. He remains in the North Las Vegas jail and faces the following charges: