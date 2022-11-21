LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another offender has walked away from transitional housing in Las Vegas for the second time in a week, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Ashley Daniels, 32, was determined missing Monday morning during an emergency count at 5 a.m. His absence was reported by NDOC around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Daniels left for work Sunday afternoon but did not return to Casa Grande Transitional Housing at the end of his shift early Monday morning, the department said.

Ashley Daniels. (NDOC)

He was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has an 8-inch scar on his right arm, and his tattoos include:

“LBC” on his right hand

“Kahil Camarion” with “KC” in a crown on his right forearm

“Keosha” on his left forearm

On Nov. 16, Roberto Munoz, 51, was reported missing by NDOC after he walked away from a DMV appointment in Las Vegas and didn’t return to his assigned transitional housing on Tuesday, the department said. He was recaptured the next day.

Daniels arrived at NDOC in May 2021 from Clark County for an 18- to 48-month sentence for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle.

He is considered a trusty offender, which means he is “allowed movement for the purpose of a work assignment outside of a secured perimeter without direct supervision,” according to NDOC.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.