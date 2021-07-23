Second Nevada death row inmate challenges execution method

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

LAS VEGAS — A second condemned killer is asking a federal judge in Las Vegas to add him to legal challenges being made to the never-before-used method that Nevada prison officials want to employ for their first lethal injection in 15 years.

Attorneys for Zane Floyd told a judge Friday they want to add Joseph Weldon Smith to a challenge of an execution plan one lawyer dubbed a venture into the unknown.

Smith was convicted for the 1990 murders of his wife and his two step-daughters. The murders occurred in Green Valley.

Floyd was convicted of killing four people and injured another at an Albertson’s supermarket in Las Vegas on June 3, 1999.

Separately, the head of the nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center termed the Nevada plan for a mix of four drugs “human experimentation.”

The judge has stayed any execution until at least Oct. 18.